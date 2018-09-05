Get weekly updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Motorists are being put on alert after a spate of thefts from cars in Accrington town centre.

More than 20 incidents have been reported in the Cannon Street, Dutton Street and Argyle Street areas over the last two months with offenders using stones to smash vehicle windows.

Hyndburn Central Policing Team said they will be increasing patrols in the town centre and have urged drivers to ’not make yourself an easy target’.

PC Graham Hartley, community beat manager, said: “A number of cars and vans have been targeted to steal satellite navigation systems, cash, handbags, gym bags containing sports clothing, ear phones, dash cams, tools and mobile phones.

“Following the increase in crime, officers are to be more visible in the area in an attempt to crack down on the criminal activity.

“Don’t make yourself an easy victim of this crime. Never leave items on display and don’t leave spare keys or sat navs in your vehicle, even in the glove box.

“It only takes seconds to steal from a vehicle. Many of these crimes are from unlocked cars so please make sure your vehicle is locked and secure.”

A 28-year-old man from Accrington has been arrested in connection with six of the incidents and will be summonsed to appear at court in the next few weeks.

Anyone with information can call police on 101.

