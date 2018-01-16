Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Motorists are being warned to face delays after a four-vehicle collision on the M65 near Hyndburn.

The incident happened on the westbound carriageway between junction 7 at Clayton-le-Moors and junction 6 at Rishton.

Firefighters and paramedics have been called to the scene.

Lancashire Police said the collision happened at around 8.40am on Tuesday, January 4, involving four vehicles and has been reported as ‘damage only’.

No details have been released regarding any injuries.

Highways England posted on Twitter: “On the #M65 westbound between J7 - J6 in #Lancashire traffic is currently held by @NWmwaypolice to deal with a collision inv: 4 vehicles. @LancashireFRS also on scene. Expect delays.”