Pupils and staff have bid a fond farewell to a popular teacher who has retired after more than three decades of service.

John Clarke worked as a design technology and art teacher at Mount Carmel High School in Accrington for 33 years.

He retired from the school at the end of the spring term.

Headteacher Xavier Bowers said it was a ‘pleasure and a privilege’ to have worked with John and presented him with a school PE shirt signed by members of staff.

Sue Fielding, school partnership manager, said: “John commented on how he had thoroughly enjoyed teaching in Accrington, in the area he had grown up in.

“He recounted many amusing memories during his farewell speech and he plans on continuing his creative talents during his retirement.

“A farewell staff football match was held with John as an enthusiastic part of the team.

“Although John has officially retired he has kindly offered to ensure his current GCSE students continue to have his guidance until their exams in May.

“He will be fondly missed and staff at Mount Carmel wish him a happy and healthy retirement.”