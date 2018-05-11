Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Lee Holt’s sister said she is ‘unsure how our family will ever recover’ after his murderer was jailed for life.

Matthew Moseley, 50, was jailed for a minimum of 26 years after a jury found him guilty of murdering dad-of-two Lee Holt.

Mr Holt’s family broke down in tears in the public gallery after the jury came back with unanimous guilty verdicts after a three-week trial.

In an emotional statement read outside Preston Crown Court, Laura Holt said the dad-of-two ‘deserved so much more’.

She said: “Lee was my brother and we all loved him dearly.

“Nobody should lose one of their children. But they certainly shouldn’t be lost in these circumstances, gunned down on a doorstep in a quiet residential street.

“I’m not sure how our family will ever recover from this.

“Instead of having Lee the son, Lee the father and Lee the brother, we now only have our memories.

“He will never walk his daughters down the aisle or meet his own grandchildren. Lee deserved so much more.”

Lee’s mother Marilyn said her son has had the chance of seeing his young family grow up snatched away.

In a victim personal statement, written in March, she said: “Lee was supposed to be alive to see his beautiful daughters grow up. He was supposed to see his nieces become adults.

“He was supposed to enjoy his life and appreciate it. That’s what I wanted for him. That’s what I worked for. Instead this opportunity was stolen from him, because of what? Because he knocked on somebody’s door too hard when he was trying to help out his partner’s son.”

She also told of her confusion after first learning that a 14-year-old boy had been arrested over the shooting of her 32-year-old son, and then the boy’s father, Matthew Moseley, who owned the murder weapon.

Mrs Holt said: “I found out that the father had not just one gun, but 24.

“Twenty-four guns. Why would anybody need that many guns in a residential estate in Accrington?”