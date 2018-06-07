Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Music and beer lovers gathered in Clayton-le-Moors for a festival.

Hundreds of people packed out The Forts Arms for the PAC Weekender with more than 20 music acts and several local real ales.

Now in its third year, the festival also included an art and crafts exhibition in an upstairs gallery.

Landlord Barry Marshall said it was an ‘absolutely fantastic weekend’.

He said: “There were hundreds of people there and it was packed out every night. We had some brilliant bands and the beer festival went down really well with lots of good ales and some new beers on from local start-up breweries.

“The arts and crafts gallery went down really well too. The weather was fantastic, there was a really nice atmosphere and it couldn’t have gone better.

The festival was held between Friday, June 1, and Sunday, June 3.