Get weekly updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A naked man approached a teenage girl in the street in Oswaldtwistle.

The incident happened on Harvey Street on Wednesday, October 3, and comes just days after another teenage girl was touched ‘inappropriately’ by a man on Town Bent Lane.

Police are investigating if the two incidents are linked.

Rhyddings Business and Enterprise School issued a letter to parents after the latest incident warning them to ensure their child avoids Harvey Street and Foxhill Nature Reservoir.

Headteacher Andrew Williams said: “There has been an incident on Harvey Street, Oswaldtwistle, where a naked man approached a girl.

“The police have been notified and our advice is to avoid this area plus the adjacent Foxhill Nature Reserve for the foreseeable.

“Please impress upon your son or daughter for vigilance when travelling to and from school, or in the community outside of school hours and ideally not travel alone.

“We have no more information than the above, please contact the police on 101 if you have any information or concerns.”

The offender is described as white, aged between 40 and 50, of medium build with collar-length black hair and a stubbly beard.

A Lancashire Police spokesperson said: “We were called shortly after 9am on Wednesday, October 3 to reports a girl had seen a naked man on Harvey Street in Oswaldtwistle.

“The man started walking towards her but then ran away.

“The man is described as being between 40 and 50, of medium build with collar length black hair and stubble/beard.

“We are looking into the possibility this is linked to an incident that took place last week.

“If you have any information, you can contact police on 101.”