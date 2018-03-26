Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A group of residents who have grown ‘sick and tired’ of party politics at Hyndburn council are set to stand as Independents at this year’s local elections.

Organisers are aiming to form a new group of ‘non-political’ candidates to challenge Labour and the Conservatives, with eleven seats up for grabs at the polls on May 3.

John Baron, 51, claims many residents in the borough have grown apathetic and disinterested and said the borough ‘desperately needs some new blood and ideas’.

The dad-of-three, who lives in the Peel area of Accrington, said: “I’m not political at all. You sit there and you listen to them winging backwards and forwards and they go on about government politics.

"I watch it and I’m so disinterested.

“If there’s enough like-minded people out there, there are 11 seats up for grabs and if we can get 11 Independent councillors it’s enough to make the other two parties take note.

“If one person stands as an independent then what difference would it make?

"That’s probably why many people don’t vote or don’t stand. They just think ‘what difference can I make on my own?’

“I know there are people who would like to stand as a councillor but think they have to nail themselves to a party mast to get in.”

Supporter Paul Brown, who previously stood as an Independent candidate in 2012, said the Independent group would be ‘non-political with no party lines’.

The Accrington estate agent owner said: “We are going to set up an Independent People’s Party.

"We intend to put 11 like-minded candidates up with some common sense to try and put the cat amongst the pigeons.”

Elections will take place in Clayton-le-Moors, Huncoat, Immanuel, Milnshaw, Netherton, Overton, Peel, Rishton, Springhill, St Andrews and St Oswalds wards.

Labour currently holds 26 seats on the town hall, to the Conservatives’ seven and UKIP, with one.

The nomination period for candidates will be open from 9am on Wednesday, March 28 and closes at 4pm on Friday, April 6.

For more information call John Baron on 07950 976654 or email j.baron@ajpsurveyors.co.uk.