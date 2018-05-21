Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Visitors to the historic Great Harwood Show this weekend will be able to enjoy new car parks and even travel to the site for free on a vintage bus.

Thousands of visitors are expected at the one-day Bank Holiday event on Monday, May 28 which has been held since 1857.

More car parking has been introduced this year after organisers bought fields adjacent to the showground and the arena has been relocated to the centre of the site, meaning the show is entirely self contained.

Organisers hope the changes will ease congestion around the area and mean that visitors will have no reason to park off-site.

There is also a free bus service running from Accrington Railway Station, Whalley town centre and Great Harwood town centre.

Stephen Horrocks, chairman of organisers Great Harwood Agricultural Society, is looking forward to the event.

He said: “We are anticipating a great day, as always. Entries to show livestock are up from last year in the majority of categories, particularly cattle.

"The society has acquired fields next to the ground which are easily accessible for vehicles so parking should be less of an issue.”

Run by the Town and District Transport Trust, a vintage bus and a low floor wheelchair accessible bus will operate hourly services from 8am to 5pm.

Going to the showground services will leave Accrington on the hour, Great Harwood and 20 past the hour and Whalley at quarter to the hour.

The return trip will see services leave from the showground to Great Harwood centre and Accrington at five past the hour and to Whalley at 25 past the hour.

The show boasts that they are ‘the only northern show holding non-stop main arena displays throughout the day’.

Among the attractions this year at 11.25am and 3.30pm will be the Ridgeside Lurcher and terrier racing which will see the hounds at full speed chasing an electric lure.

At 12.30pm and 3pm the Galloping Acrobatics will display flamboyant vaulting-based horse displays.

At 10am and 2.30pm there will be a display of falconry.

Other attractions on the day will include vintage vehicles, donkey rides and a children’s playground.

The show opens at 8.30am and closes at around 6pm.

Entry is £8 for adults with children and pensioners £5.