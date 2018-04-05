Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A couple are aiming to restore a pub to its former glory after taking it over.

Paddy and Dawn Brizio have completely refurbished The Walmesley Arms in Great Harwood over the last few weeks and are aiming to create a ‘safe environment’ for families and patrons to enjoy themselves.

The Observer reported last March how the pub had its hours cut by council licensing chiefs following complaints of night time ‘anti-social behaviour’, including patrons fighting, arguments, and drinking and drug taking outside the pub.

Former soldier Paddy, who served with the Royal Electrical Mechanical Engineers for 12 years before leaving the army with a knee injury, said they are being ‘very strict’ in how they run it.

He said: “We took over in the middle of January but we had to postpone opening.

“We ended up spending another £5,000 than we budgeted for to get it to a tradable standard and get it looking nice.

“We had to totally renovate it and we had to start again from a blank canvas. Every week we are still doing stuff to it.

“We wanted to get rid of all the wrong’uns that were coming in here, stop the ones causing trouble and stop all the underage drinkers who were coming in.”

Paddy said they have held several fancy dress events including an 80s night, school night and St Patrick’s Day celebration, and have other events planned for Armed Forces Day and the Royal Wedding and a regular ladies night.

He said: “It’s been brilliant so far. Our aim was to try and get the old customers back. We both know the pub from how it used to be many years ago before it went on a downward spiral.

“We want to bring back that safe environment. With me doing 12 years in the army we are used to that community spirit of everyone being together and being family-orientated.

“That’s what we wanted to bring back to the Great Harwood community because it seems to have lost its way in the last couple of years.

“We had our first kids event on Easter Sunday and it was a brilliant turnout. Everybody said they loved it and that’s something we are going to build on. It’s our first pub venture, but my mum has always run pubs.

“I’ve been asking her for bits of advice.”