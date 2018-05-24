Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A pedestrian crossing will be installed on the ‘most dangerous’ road in Hyndburn.

Lancashire County Council (LCC) said the crossing on Blackburn Road in Accrington, between Princess Street and Monk Street, is part of the planning conditions for the Raza Jamia Masjid Mosque, which opened in December 2017.

The Observer revealed in 2016 how Blackburn Road is the borough’s ‘most dangerous’ road according to Lancashire County Council highways figures, with 63 accidents in two years.

County coun Munsif Dad has campaigned for a new crossing for several years and said it will improve safety.

He said: “Thank you to all those who have supported me over the last few years to get this project approved. It is with everyone’s hard work that this work is being done.”

Dwayne Lowe, LCC area highways manager, said the work will start in the next few months and take five weeks.