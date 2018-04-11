Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A sanctuary for neglected horses and ponies has appointed a new leadership team in a bid to attract more visitors.

Only Foals and Horses, in Oswaldtwistle, currently has around 60 horses and ponies in its fields and stables, along with two goats.

Founder Olive Lomas died in December 2013 but the charity has continued to look after the animals, despite operating costs of more than £20,000 per month raised entirely from public donations.

A new board of trustees is looking to secure a bright future for the sanctuary, on Red Shell Lane.

Trustee Lyn Moir said: “The new trustees are hoping to stabilise the sanctuary for the future so we need to generate an improved income. It’s essential to get the local community involved.

“We give our rescued horses a purpose and a better quality of life by allowing them to reach out to humans despite their traumatic treatment in the past.”

She said that as the summer approaches they would be keen to organise more group visits such as Brownies or holiday clubs.

She added: “We are also able to host brilliant pony parties for birthdays.

"We’d also dearly love to see more visitors to enjoy being around our wonderful animals.

"Families can stroll round at their leisure and see all the animals and we have quizzes for the children to complete, and at weekends we have ‘groom a pony’, stalls of bric-a-brac and second hand toys.”

The site also has a new tearoom and a small sweet shop. Summer opening hours are 1pm-4pm every day - except Thursdays - and it’s free for visitors.

Lyn added: “Group visits are obviously more organised, and tailored to suit the age and number of the group, slightly educational and lots of fun.”

Lyn said: “We survive solely on public donations and our ‘sponsor a pony’ scheme, which costs just £15 per year.

"We are also desperate for volunteers for everything from helping in the tearoom to mucking out, so if anyone is interested we’d love to hear from them.

"It’s very rewarding and being close to the animals is lovely.”

Mrs Lomas founded the sanctuary more than 30 years ago to rescue pregnant mares destined for slaughter.

Her burning passion was to reach traumatised, abused and neglected horses, young or old, and to comfort them in a safe environment.

Groups and party organisers can contact the sanctuary for prices on 01254 239995.