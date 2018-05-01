Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Health bosses are asking the Hyndburn public to share their stories, photos and memories of healthcare in East Lancashire as the NHS turns 70.

East Lancashire Hospitals NHS Trust (ELHT) is appealing to patients, staff and the public to help them celebrate the special anniversary this July of one of the nation’s most loved institutions.

The stories will help form an exhibition showcasing the NHS in East Lancashire since 1948.

Kevin McGee, chief executive at ELHT, said: “By getting involved in our exhibition, you will help us to tell the local story of the NHS.

“The memories and stories we receive from patients and staff will also go towards an ambitious Heritage Lottery funded project led by the University of Manchester called ‘NHS at 70: The Story of our Lives’, which will preserve NHS heritage.”

You can share your stories and photos by emailing communications@elht.nhs.uk

On and around July 5, people up and down the country will get together for the ‘NHS Big7Tea’ to raise a cuppa and funds for NHS charities.

Visit www.elht.nhs.uk and search for ‘Big7Tea’ for more information.