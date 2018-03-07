Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Hollyoaks star Nikki Sanderson is set to be the special guest at a family fun day in aid of World Down Syndrome Day.

Nikki will be joined by Eva Lorente, from Oswaldtwistle, who has the condition and plays the role of Minnie Blake on the Channel 4 soap.

The event has been organised by Accrington Lions president Caz Moreton who is Eva’s aunt and main chaperone for her when she films on Hollyoaks.

It is the second time the family fun day will take place at Mount Carmel High School in Accrington after hundreds of people attended last year.

Caz said: “The family fun day is now in its fourth year and the primary purpose is to raise awareness of the wonderful positive lifestyles that people with Down Syndrome have and to educate those that do not have a person with Down Syndrome in their lives.”

Other Hollyoaks child actors will also attend the fun day, subject to filming schedules, along with Hyndburn deputy Mayor Mohammed Ayub.

It will take place on Saturday, March 17 from 12.30pm to 4pm and include about 50 stalls, games, music, a raffle and a mini-auction.

Visitors are invited to come dressed in odd socks.