Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Nominations have been pouring in for this year’s Hyndburn Community Sports Awards.

The event, which takes place at The Ballroom at Accrington Town Hall in October this year, is a celebration of local sporting achievements from athletes, coaches, volunteers, teams, clubs and schools across Hyndburn, organised by Hyndburn Leisure.

The awards are run by Hyndburn Leisure to recognise the achievements of clubs, individuals and schools across the borough over the past 12 months.

The winners of our awards go on to represent Hyndburn at the Lancashire Sports Awards on Friday, November 23 at the Hilton Hotel, Blackpool.

Anne Elwood, board member at Hyndburn Leisure and awards champion said: “It’s great to see some real excitement about this year’s awards.

“We’ve had some fantastic nominations coming through from teams, clubs, schools and individuals for people who make a real difference to local sport.”

Previous winners include St Mary’s RC Primary school, who last year were delighted to pick up their first ever community sports award, Susan Ainscough, 2017’s Lifetime Achievement Award Winner for her services to local martial arts and Ossy Joggers, who went on to win the Lancashire Community Project of the Year Award.

The deadline for nominations is Friday, August 24.

Lyndsey Sims, chief executive of Hyndburn Leisure, said: “There’s hundreds, if not thousands of people involved in regular sport in Hyndburn and amongst them are some real unsung heroes.

"Please give them the recognition their efforts deserve.

“The awards rely on sponsorship, and Hyndburn Leisure would like to take the opportunity to thank the local businesses who have already come on board as award and associate sponsors.”

The award categories this year are Volunteer of the Year, Young Achiever of the Year, Coach of the Year, Community Club of The Year, Community Project of the Year, Lifetime Achievement Award, Primary School of The Year, Secondary School of The Year, Service to Under-represented groups, Inspire Award, and Changing Lifestyle Award.

To nominate visit www.lancashiresportsawards/nominate

To join the award sponsors, email: information@hyndburnleisure.co.uk.