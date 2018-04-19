Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A disabled pensioner who was charged £880 for parking at an airport for three weeks has received a partial refund.

Last week we reported how Hamilton McLean, from Great Harwood, returned from a trip to San Francisco to be met with the huge parking charge after leaving his car in the short-stay multi-storey car park at Manchester Airport.

Airport bosses have refunded £776 to Mr McLean, 70, due to ‘exceptional circumstances’.

The Observer reported last week how Mr McLean, of Whalley Road, drove to the airport after Accrington taxi firm, Max Cabs, called him to cancel a pre-booked car due to safety concerns caused by the snowy weather.

A manager from Max Cabs in Accrington had said that the decision to cancel Mr McLean’s taxi was due to the poor weather and that the company did its best and couldn’t do anything else.

A Manchester Airport spokesman said: “Due to the unique circumstances a refund of £776 was provided to the McLeans.

“We would advise all passengers check they are parking in the correct car park and to book in advance for the best prices.”

Mr McLean said he was ‘quite pleased’ with the refund and would pre-book a parking space next time.