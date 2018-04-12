Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A disabled pensioner was stunned after returning from a three-week holiday to be hit with an airport car parking bill for £880.

Hamilton McLean and his wife Denise, of Whalley Road, Great Harwood, were shocked to receive the mammoth charge at Manchester Airport’s short stay multi-storey car park after jetting back from San Francisco where they had been visiting their son Stuart.

Mr McLean, 70, said he was forced to drive them to the airport himself after pre-booking a 5am taxi from Accrington firm Max Cabs, only for it to be cancelled at the last minute due to snow.

In the rush to catch their flight Hamilton, who is disabled, said he thought the multi-storey was their only parking option because he uses a buggy - after suffering a stroke last year, and has severe arthritis.

Mr McLean claimed the taxi firm should compensate him for his parking fees, and says he feels ‘let down’ by them.

He said: “I was shocked when I saw how much it was - we had to pay because we couldn’t get the car otherwise.

“I tried ringing a couple of taxi firms but they either didn’t have any cars - or didn’t answer.

“When we rang Max Cabs en route to the airport, they said it was because of snow that they could not take us.

“It was February, there was a bit of snow but not much - it took less than an hour. ”

Mr McLean admitted he was thinking about the potential parking charges while he was away, adding: “It was on my mind the whole time - I was distracted from the holiday.”

A manager from Max Cabs said they were not liable for the parking charges and the taxi, booked for February 12, was cancelled due to the weather.

They said: “In those weather conditions, safety is paramount.

“We did our best to notify customers through the night.

“There’s nothing else we could have done, we did our best.”

A spokesperson for Manchester Airport said that the multi-storey car park has signs warning drivers that it is a short-stay car park.

They said: “Our multi-storey car parks are meant for short stays and not three-week holidays. We do offer cheaper alternatives for longer stays which provide full access to our terminals for disabled passengers.”