Accrington Observer readers are being asked to help decide the winner of the first Evonne Harwood Event of the Year.

In memory of local businesswoman Evonne, who sadly died before last year’s Hyndburn Business Awards, it was decided to honour her with a special award at the June 19 ceremony, which will be presented by the Accrington Observer.

During April, organisers asked people to nominate their favourite event through the Hyndburn Business Awards page and the following events were put forward: Bee United, Mayoress’ Charity Ball, Celebration of Music, Ossyrocks, Accrington Carnival, Clean Up Clayton, J Drinkwater Tournament, World Down Syndrome Fun Day, and Play4Uz2.

You can find out more about each event by visiting www.facebook.com/hyndburnbusinessawards and clicking on the first post on the page. You can vote for your preference by liking the post that describes the event.

Voting will continue until May 22, when the event with the most votes will be declared the winner. More than 250 people have voted so far.

An incredible 639 nominations have been received overall for the awards.

The awards - now in their third year - are proving to be hugely popular and have led to winners going on to land awards at a regional level.

This year’s big presentation night will be at Accrington Town Hall with 18 different awards up for grabs.

Nearly 200 different businesses were put forward and they will now select which award is most appropriate for their company to be considered for.

A further 15 individuals and organisations were nominated for the Pride of Hyndburn Award.

Rob Carder, from organisers Enterprising People, said: “I am sure the judges will be given a very difficult task to decide which organisations and individuals will make it through to the shortlist of finalists.”