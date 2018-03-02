Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Accrington and Rossendale College has been rated as ‘good’, two years after being told it ‘required improvement’.

Bosses have spoken of their delight at the Ofsted result and said it ‘reflects the huge efforts by all staff and to address issues’ raised at the last inspection.

The college has been rated ‘good’ overall and in areas of leadership and management, teaching quality and outcomes for learners. It was still found to ‘require improvement’ in personal development, behaviour and welfare.

Lynda Mason, principal of Accrington and Rossendale College, said: “The Ofsted ‘good’ rating reflects the huge efforts by all staff and to address issues identified at the previous Ofsted inspection and best of all is that Ofsted recognise that the college is showing continued progress and an upward trend in all areas.”

Lead inspector Andrea Machell praised senior leaders and managers for being ‘unremitting in their actions to improve the quality of learners’ experiences’.

In her report, she said: “Governors, senior leaders and managers have high expectations of learners and staff. They have successfully created a culture of mutual respect and have rectified successfully the vast majority of the weakness identified at the previous inspection.

“Learners and apprentices develop the knowledge and skills they need for further study or work. Consequently, most progress into further study, higher education or employment.

“The quality of teaching, learning and assessment is good as a result of effective improvement strategies.”

Ofsted also acknowledged that learners and apprentices ‘take pride in their work’ and are ‘highly motivated’.

Wendy Higgin, vice principal of curriculum and quality at the college, said: “Accrington and Rossendale College has a special place in the local community with more than 6,000 students and 400 staff.

“We are a vocational college dedicated to helping local people find good jobs with career prospects and it is great that Ofsted have recognised that we do this very well indeed.

"The report is absolutely correct when stating that senior leaders and governors have an ambitious vision for the college and that the positive relationships between senior leaders, staff and learners make a good contribution to learner progress.”