Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Ski jumping legend Eddie ‘The Eagle’ Edwards will be this year’s guest speaker at the Hyndburn Sports Awards.

Eddie, whose showing at the 1988 Winter Olympics captured the nation’s hearts, will be present for the ceremony - which is to be held in October at the ballroom at Accrington Town Hall.

Event organisers have also announced that Express Gifts/Studio, who employ around 50 people in the town, have signed up to be the awards’ main sponsor.

Lyndsey Sims, chief executive of Hyndburn Leisure, said this year’s awards will be the best yet. She added: “The Sports Awards is a fantastic local event recognising the achievements of local clubs, athletes and volunteers.

"We are absolutely delighted that Express Gifts/Studio has signed up as the headline sponsor.

"This sponsorship will allow us to run a fantastic awards evening including a two-course dinner which will be provided by Accrington and Rossendale College, and to book a special guest speaker.

“Eddie is the ideal guest speaker for this event, we are honoured to have him attend. His journey to become an Olympian is inspirational.”