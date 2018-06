Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police have released an image of an Accrington woman they wish to speak to in relation to a domestic incident.

They said the search for Yasmin Keal is just one part of the ongoing week-long Operation Moorhen.

In a Facebook post Hyndburn Police said: “It is day 3 of #Op Moorhen and we are trying to trace Yasmin Keal, from Accrington, wanted for damaging a vehicle during a domestic incident.

“She has links to Burnley too. If you have seen her or know where she is, please contact us on 101.”