Get weekly updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

This week our Time-Trip feature takes a look back at what was happening in and around Oswaldtwistle in 2007.

Our first picture of the week shows friends and family of Wendy Bury (front centre) celebrating her hen party in style at Franco’s, Oswaldtwistle.

Our next picture is of locals enjoying the night life at the Golden Cross.

Next is snap of a lads night out at the Rose and Crown.

Our final picture of the week is of Rhyddings Business and Enterprise School students (from left to right) Lewys Day, Thomas Whalley, Tanya Newton, Aston Knight, Lyndon Murphy, Shafaah Jaber and Natalie Johnson, who received certificates during the Year 9 award ceremony at the Hope Centre, Oswaldtwistle.

In our weekly Time-Trip feature we publish a set of pictures taken by our photographers which have appeared in the paper in years gone by.

If you have any pictures you would like us to feature here, send them to communities@menmedia.co.uk or submit them via our Facebook page.