Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Two parents have taken on an ambitious project in revamping a play centre - while working full-time.

Jodie and Michael Sargeson bought Playtime Oswaldtwistle, on John Street, in March and are in the process of overhauling the centre.

The pair kept the play centre open when they purchased it and have been working ‘through the night’ to complete renovations.

Their aim is to use the centre for a range of activities - baby massage courses, coffee mornings and parental support classes.

Jodie, 26, said they drew on personal experience with their 18-month-old son Harvey, to help them.

She said: “When I was on maternity leave I had nowhere to go. It can be lonely and these groups are a massive help - any support is welcome.”

Jodie says she is enjoying the challenge of managing the centre, which is open from Monday to Saturday.

She said: “It’s been really good so far.

“There is a young generation of my friends who are having kids who are now coming and we’ve had old customers tell us they’ve returned to the centre since we have taken over.

“We hope to open on Sundays soon.”