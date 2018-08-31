Get weekly updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Six people escaped a house bedroom fire with the help of a passer-by.

Firefighters from Hyndburn and Blackburn were called to Ormerod Street in Accrington at around 4.15pm on Thursday, August 30.

One person was taken to hospital with smoke inhalation and an investigation has been launched into the cause of the blaze.

A Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “It was reported in the 999 call that someone may be trapped.

“In fact six people had already got out of the house with the help of a passer-by before firefighters arrived.

“One of the six was taken to hospital by ambulance, suffering from the effects of breathing smoke.

“Firefighters equipped with breathing apparatus used a hosereel jet to extinguish a fire in a first floor bedroom. The cause of the fire is to be established.”