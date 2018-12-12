Get weekly updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Visitors to the Haworth Art Gallery this Sunday can have their picture taken in Victorian dress for free.

The chance to have a photograph in period garb is one of the activities on offer at the Accrington gallery’s Christmas Family Fun Day.

Photographers will be at the Haworth equipped with clothing to transport you to Victorian Accrington and take your portrait entirely free!

You can also meet Father Christmas, try your hand at Christmas crafts and follow the Christmas Trail.

The fun day will be held on Sunday, December 16 from noon to 4pm.

There will also be the chance to catch ‘The Transformation of Accrington, Transforming Our Town: Accrington Through the Years’ exhibition currently on show.

Covering four galleries, it showcases historic Blackburn Road, the making of the new Town Square from design through to implementation and celebrates our past, present and future.

The gallery will close for the Christmas holidays at 4pm on Friday, December 21 and will re-open to the public on Saturday, January 5 at 12noon. For more details visit the gallery's Facebook page.