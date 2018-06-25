PICTURES: 15,000 people line streets for fun-packed Oswaldtwistle Carnival

Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Thousands of people lined the streets as the Oswaldtwistle Carnival took place under sunny skies.

The event, which is celebrated every other year, began at midday on Sunday with a procession from Thwaites Road.

More than 30 walking groups were in the parade, which wound its way through the town to Whiteash and Foxhill Fields, where there was a fun day.

Here attractions included live music, a funfair, stalls and games, pony rides, a dog agility contest and crazy golf.

Organisers were delighted that around 15,000 people turned out, particularly as the event clashed with England’s World Cup match against Panama.

Gayle Knight, from the organising committee, said: “We had a lot of people in the procession and it was quite a spectacle as it went through the town.

“We were blessed with the weather, which really helped bring people out.

“You can come to the carnival with no money in your pocket and still have a really good time.

“We are exhausted, we do this as volunteers and started the planning 12 months in advance. But when you have a day like Sunday it is all worthwhile.”