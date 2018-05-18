Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Accrington pupils and care home residents have been piecing together life histories.

The Hollins volunteers have been finding out about the lives of residents at the Woodlands care home, in Clayton-le-Moors, to create a giant 100-piece jigsaw puzzle.

Each piece tells a story about an aspect of a resident’s life such as their family, a job or hobby.

The Let’s Be Creatively Connected project was managed by Waqar Ahmed, extended schools coordinator at Hollins.

He said: “The pupils enjoyed visiting Woodlands over the last 10 weeks and finding out about the people who live there. They’ve had random conversations and found out interesting facts about them, their lives, the area and sadly, people they’ve lost.”

The pupils have been working alongside local artist Banu Adam, who has been helping them create their jigsaw pieces.

Liz Wilde, head of Lancashire County council’s older people’s service, praised the project, adding: “Contact with a young generation is invaluable for people’s sense of worth and residents have enjoyed building relationships and finding out about what the schoolchildren are working on.”