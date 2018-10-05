Get weekly updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Beverages have been brewed and cakes baked all over Hyndburn in aid of this year’s World’s Biggest Coffee Morning fundraiser.

St Anne’s and St Joseph’s Accrington raised £300.

Bakers of the parish worked hard and produced a ‘lovely selection of cakes’ for sale.

A ‘guess the weight of the cake’ competition also raised extra funds and was won by Margaret Wilson.

The Mayor and Mayoress of Hyndburn were special guests at a coffee morning on September 27 at Sydney Street Sports & Social Club in Accrington, also raising £300 for the Macmillan nurses.

They were also joined by Coun Tony Dobson at North Lancs Training Group for a coffee morning, which raised £221.80.

A bingo and cake afternoon will be held this Sunday, October 7, at 1.30pm at the Brooks Club in Accrington.

The Accy Rockers will be performing. Tickets will cost £5 and are available from Natalie on 07711 834738.

And a Macmillan afternoon tea has been organised on Wednesday, October 17 at Woodlands Home for Older People on Warwick Avenue in Clayton-le-Moors from 1.30pm to 3.30pm.

To book RSVP to laineynic4@gmail.com.