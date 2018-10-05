Beverages have been brewed and cakes baked all over Hyndburn in aid of this year’s World’s Biggest Coffee Morning fundraiser.
St Anne’s and St Joseph’s Accrington raised £300.
Bakers of the parish worked hard and produced a ‘lovely selection of cakes’ for sale.
A ‘guess the weight of the cake’ competition also raised extra funds and was won by Margaret Wilson.
The Mayor and Mayoress of Hyndburn were special guests at a coffee morning on September 27 at Sydney Street Sports & Social Club in Accrington, also raising £300 for the Macmillan nurses.
They were also joined by Coun Tony Dobson at North Lancs Training Group for a coffee morning, which raised £221.80.
A bingo and cake afternoon will be held this Sunday, October 7, at 1.30pm at the Brooks Club in Accrington.
The Accy Rockers will be performing. Tickets will cost £5 and are available from Natalie on 07711 834738.
And a Macmillan afternoon tea has been organised on Wednesday, October 17 at Woodlands Home for Older People on Warwick Avenue in Clayton-le-Moors from 1.30pm to 3.30pm.
To book RSVP to laineynic4@gmail.com.