PICTURES: Church and Oswaldtwistle Cricket Club Ladies Day

A cricket club ladies day has been hailed a success after raising hundreds of pounds for charity.

Around 75 women gathered at Church and Oswaldtwistle Cricket Club for the inaugural event on Sunday, August 26.

Entertainment was provided by The Voice finalists RYT and guests also enjoyed prosecco and a raffle.

However, a cricket match between Church and Walsden had to be called off due to the rain.

Levi Wolfenden, first team captain, said they are hoping to now make it an annual event.

He said: “It’s the first one we have done and we thought we would give it a try and do something different.

“It wasn’t just for the club but for charity too and we raised about £700 for Cancer Research.

“We had about 75 women there and half of them weren’t members. That’s key for us in trying to get some new people down.

“RYT were absolutely fantastic. Ryan North used to play cricket for us and they sang all day. The ladies really loved it.

“We will look to do it once a year and we have scope to grow it. We have had a lot of great feedback from everyone.”