Hundreds of people gathered at Enfield Cricket Club for their very own version of the popular game show It’s a Knockout.

Eighteen teams battled it out in a range of absurd inflatable, water and sports-based challenges to raise money for club projects.

Visitor numbers were down on last year because of the poor Bank Holiday Monday weather but organisers said it failed to dampen spirits.

Jack Cook, of Enfield Cricket Club’s social committee, said: “This was the third year we have done the It’s a Knockout. It was a massive success and everybody involved loved it.

“There was also a fun fair, plenty of food stalls and cricketer Jack Simmons, who played for Enfield and Lancashire, came down to do some coaching with a group of juniors.

“That was one of the highlights of the day. He is a really nice bloke and passed on a lot of knowledge.

“The weather stayed dry enough but it did affect the crowd numbers. We had about 700 people this year whereas last year it was over 1,000.

“We do it to raise money to put back into different projects at the club.”