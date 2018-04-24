Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A women’s institute group celebrated its 25th anniversary with a party and visits from past presidents.

Around 40 members of the Great Harwood WI gathered at Bank Mill House on Wednesday, April 11 for a speaker, crafts and cake.

Anne Lancashire, who has been a member for nine years, said everyone had a ‘great time’.

The former librarian said: “Everyone seemed to enjoy themselves.

“We had a few visitors from other WI groups because it was a special birthday.

“We had a talk from Chris Clarkson about the Martholme Greenway project and a bit of a normal meeting about organising trips.

“Then we socialised over cream cakes and nibbles and had a craft display. People put a lot of work in.

“We are also going to have a special birthday meal at Churchfield House next month.”

The Great Harwood WI are also encouraging new members to join the club.

They meet on the second Wednesday of every month from 2pm at Bank Mill House on Church Street.