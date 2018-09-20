Get weekly updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Hundreds of dog lovers braved torrential weather for a ‘day out’ at the RSPCA centre in Altham.

Organisers said about 300 people attended the event – the first in three years – to raise funds for the East Lancashire base.

Dog owners showed off their pets’ talents with a series of agility and scurry activities and the family fun day also included stalls, games and attractions.

Steve Suttie, RSPCA branch administrator, said they have raised more than £1,000 for the branch. He said: “We have had to cancel the last two years because of the bad weather which is really disappointing as it takes months and months of work to organise.

“We moved it this year from July to September because it is generally always dry but it was pouring down until 1pm.

"The first few hours were a bit slow but after that a lot of people came.

“It’s just frustrating because the weather dictates how well it’s going to be. Ironically if we had kept it in July this year then we would have had to cancel it again for being too hot.

"We would like to thank everyone who came and Trick 4 Treats who did the agility course.”