Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Nearly 400 runners took part in the annual Ron Hill 10K.

The popular event attracted parents, children and running clubs from across the region and included a fun run and wheelchair race.

The race was won by David Harriers, of Salford Harriers and AC, with a time of 32 minutes 31 seconds.

He was followed by Ben Costello, of Blackburn Harriers and AC, and Nick Gaskell, of the Ribble Valley Harriers.

The fastest female was Pauline Powell, of the Blackburn Harriers and AC in 38 minutes 36 seconds.

Organisers OMC Motor Group said proceeds from the event will go towards the Alzheimer’s Society.

Race director John Lloyd said it went ‘fantastically well’ and they ‘went all out to provide a unique and friendly race atmosphere’.

He said: “We would like to thank the council, people of Accrington, participants and sponsors for allowing us the privilege once again organising the 10k in Dr Ron Hill’s home town. After the race’s postponement in March due to the freak snowy weather it has cost the company a lot of time, effort and money to get it back on, however it was certainly worth it.”