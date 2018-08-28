Get weekly updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Families packed into Oswaldtwistle Mills for a family fun day supporting their local scout group.

The event, organised by the 1st Oswaldtwistle St Paul’s Scout Group, was held on Saturday, August 25, and attracted hundreds of people.

Stephen Lowe, chairman of Oswaldtwistle St Paul’s and a Scouting ambassador, said it was a ‘great success’ and hailed the support offered by Ossy Mills and sponsors Property Shop, Townfield Care and Scott Dawson.

He said: “We had an amazing day and we are really grateful to the continued support of Oswaldtwistle Mills in allowing us to use their grounds for the event.

“It is the eighth event we have held at the grounds and it keeps going from strength to strength.

“We had hundreds of people turn up and thankfully the weather was really kind to us. It rained heavily the day before and after.

“We made about £900 which will go towards the Scout group.

“There were other charities there on the day including the Air Ambulance and Sea Cadets who did a brilliant job. It wasn’t just about raising money but getting children to join a uniformed organisation.”