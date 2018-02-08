Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A pub has reopened its doors after eight months and a £300,000 renovation.

The Park Inn, on Harwood Lane in Great Harwood, has undergone an extensive six-week renovation after being taken over by new licensees.

New managers Craig and Darina Currie have made a joint investment alongside pub company Admiral to completely renovate the pub’s interior and exterior

They have brought in a new wine list in partnership with a local wine supplier, as well as a range of beers, gins and a select cocktail menu.

The pair have a history in the industry, Craig is a chef and Darina has managed restaurants before.

A new food menu will be served from Friday, February 9 which features locally sourced ingredients from regional suppliers.

The pair say they are excited about the new venture.

They said: “The Park Inn is in a fantastic location with so much potential. Through the refurbishment we wanted to give the pub the sparkling new look it deserves.

“The Park Inn will offer something for everyone and we can’t wait to welcome back our regulars, and hopefully some new faces.”