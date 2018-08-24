Get weekly updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Wet weather couldn’t dampen the festive spirit as residents celebrated the Great Harwood Charter Fair.

More than 1,000 people packed into the town centre to celebrate the Civic Society’s 50th anniversary and the centenary of the end of the First World War.

A ‘magnificent’ parade attracted school children and dignitaries with many people dressing up in period outfits. The Lord and Lady of the Manor Steve Aspin and Marian Smith were also transported in a Rolls Royce.

Peter Holden, president of the Civic Society, said everyone had a great time despite the ‘uninspiring rain’ and it was a ‘very special day’ in the society’s history.

He said: “There were well over 1,000 people which was great because it absolutely tipped it down in the morning.

“I got the feeling that the voluntary organisations and other stallholders thought that it had been a good day in spite of its poor start with the rain.

“The absence of the fairground rides and the fire brigade on the Town Hall square reduced the footfall of youngsters at that end of the fair.

“This had an effect on those stalls that were sited there and this was unfortunate.”

Pictures: Peter Riding