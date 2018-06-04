PICTURES: Record crowds savour Accrington Food and Drink Festival 2018

Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Record-breaking crowds enjoyed the sights, sounds and flavours at the Accrington Food and Drink Festival.

More than 14,000 people packed into the town centre to try different delicacies and watch the ‘brilliant’ attractions.

More than 40 stalls lined the streets offering everything from curries to Greek mezze and live cookery demonstrations were held by celebrity chef Richard Fox.

A dramatic SecondWorld War re-enactment was held in the grounds of St James Church to commemorate D-Day.

Organisers Scott Dawson Advertising said the crowds ‘eclipsed’ last year’s festival.

Murray Dawson, managing director, said: “The event ran smoothly and there were thousands of happy faces taking part in the activities and enjoying the entertainment.

“We are incredibly happy about the positive feedback we have received. Stall holders told me after the event that they made more money than they do in larger cities in the UK. It is a privilege to organise the food festival. We take great pride in the role we have taken up and the attendance has increased ten-fold in the last few years.”