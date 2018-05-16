PICTURES: Record numbers raised £30,000 at annual Rotary walk

Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A record number of people took part in the annual Church and Oswaldtwistle Rotary Walk, raising nearly £30,000 for good causes.

More than 530 walkers of all ages basked in the glorious sunshine as they completed the 10km route around Clayton-le-Moors, Rishton and Great Harwood.

The 60-plus troupes included pupils from Rhyddings Business and Enterprise school working towards their Duke of Edinburgh bronze award, a large contingent of Baxenden slimmers and local scouts and guides. Walkers were welcomed with a lively samba band and other attractions included a group of Stormtroopers, music from DJ Neville Wilkinson and an appearance by the North West Blood Bikes.

Organisers said around £30,000 was raised from sponsorship which will go directly to good causes.

Cath Heap said: “I am very pleased with what has been a most successful event. The weather was beautiful and to see so many walkers enjoying themselves and raising the magnificent sum of almost £30,000 for many fine charities and good causes was wonderful.”

Rotarians and friends were stewards.

Pictures by Franco Sanna