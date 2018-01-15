Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

More than 600 lycra-clad runners laced up their running shoes to take part in the charity Great Harwood 10k race.

The popular event attracted parents, children and running clubs from across the region in aid of East Lancashire Hospice.

Spectators also felt the force, with a number of volunteers from 99th Garrison dressed as Star Wars characters helped out on the day.

The race was won by Danny Collinge of Clayton-le-Moors Harriers with a time of 33 minutes 50 seconds. He was followed home by Matt Nuttall, of Blackburn Harriers, and Stephen Hall.

The fastest female was Sarah Ridehalgh of the Accrington Road Runners in 41:21.

Race organiser Nick Gaskell said: “This year’s race has been brilliant. Each year it becomes more and more popular and is often used as a training run by a number of clubs at the start of the season.”

Leanne Green, events fundraiser at East Lancashire Hospice, said: “We are very grateful to Nick and [his wife] Louise and the team for continuing to support us in this way and we are delighted to have helped kick start the running season.”