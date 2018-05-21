Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Royal Wedding fever gripped Hyndburn to celebrate Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s big day.

Children, staff and parents at Sacred Heart RC Primary School in Church held their celebration with a traditional street party in the playground.

A wedding ceremony was conducted with Hendrix McNamara (Year 2) and Ali Ali (Year 5) playing the role of the groom while Alycia Moore (Year 2) and Rachel Sells (Year 5) played the part of the bride.

With the children, staff and parents looking on, a great cheer was let out when the Royal couples were married.

The children sat at tables decorated in red, white and blue with union Jack centre pieces for a ‘wedding breakfast’ followed up by a disco on the playground.

Huncoat primary school celebrated with traditional party games including musical chairs, pass the parcel, cricket and the hokey cokey.

Headteacher Rachel Dickinson said: “We had a whole school outdoor picnic. All the food was made by the children including jellies, sandwiches, buns.

"We decorated the school and learnt about the Royal family.”

Children from Peel Park primary school in Accrington also wore suits and dresses for a ‘Royal Picnic’.

Other Royal Wedding events across the borough were organised by the 10th Accrington Brownies, West End Methodist Church on Blackburn Road and street parties.

The new Duke and Duchess of Sussex were married on Saturday, May 19, at the historic St George’s Chapel set in the grounds of Windsor Castle.

Among honoured guests was excited Madison Kennedy-Finglas, 11, from Accrington, along with her mum Danielle Kennedy, older brother Dylan, 16, and sister Macey, nine.

Madison represented WellChild, the national charity for seriously ill children, which has Prince Harry as its Patron.

Danielle said it was a fairytale weekend. She said: “It was fantastic and absolutely perfect. The weather was brilliant - everything about it.

"It was an honour to be there.”

She said among many highlights was the bride getting out of the bridal car, as they were standing just facing the steps to St George’s Chapel.

Danielle added: “When Prince Harry and William were walking up the steps they gave everyone a wave and Madison was thrilled with that.

"We just want to say thanks for the opportunity, it was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.”