The streets of Rishton were turned into a sea of poppies as children marched to commemorate the centenary of the First World War.

More than 1,000 people took part in the annual Rishton Festival with schools and community groups carrying giant poppies and hand-painted silk flags during the parade.

The procession started at Rishton Library and went along Cliff Street and Stourton Street before arriving on the field outside the Denise Parkinson Sports Centre at Hyndburn Academy.

The children then planted the giant poppies in a ‘poppy field’ and prizes were awarded for best costumes.

Ward councillor Jeff Scales, who helped organise the festival, said it was a ‘great success’ and said a ‘massive thank you for everyone that contributed’.

He said: “The stalls and costumes were absolutely amazing and we’ve had some great feedback from the people that came and particularly the emotional reaction that many people had to the parade.

“So thank you from Clare Cleary, Ursula Hurst, Malcolm Ward and myself for all the hard work that you all put into making this a success.”