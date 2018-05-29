Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Thousands of visitors enjoyed a scorcher as they flocked to the historic Great Harwood Show.

The ever-popular event was held at the New Showfield, off Harwood Lane on Bank Holiday Monday, May 28 has been held since 1857.

More car parking was introduced this year after organisers bought fields adjacent to the showground and the arena had been relocated to the centre of the site.

Show highlights included falconry, vintage vehicles, donkey rides and a children’s playground.