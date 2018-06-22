PICTURES: Top Hyndburn Business Award scooped by centenary firm Emerson and Renwick

Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An innovative hi-tech company celebrated its centenary in style by winning the Beacon award as the most inspiring business in Hyndburn.

More than 270 people packed Accrington Town Hall for the glitzy Hyndburn Business Awards presented by Liz Pollard of Liz Pollard Consulting. In their third year, the awards attracted 639 nominations - more than ever before.

A cheer went up when Church company Emerson and Renwick Ltd was announced as the winner of the Beacon Award and the team, led by finance director Andrew McLaughlan, was delighted to collect a bespoke crystal trophy.

Andrew said: “What makes this really special is the fact it is the centenary. This year we are planning a series of special events including a fun day when we expect more than 300 colleagues and children to attend.”

In the past few years the business has grown from a workforce of 120 to 160. More than 90 per cent of its products are exported all over the world.

Andrew added: “A key thing for us is that we are a local business, it doesn’t matter where we sell to, we are firstly a Hyndburn business and these awards are important for us to raise our profile.”

For the first time the Evonne Harwood Event of the Year award, sponsored by the Observer, was presented. Reporter Stuart Pike presented the award and paid tribute to the businesswoman, who died last year and in whose honour it is named.

The winner was decided by a public vote on Facebook and the J Drinkwater Tournament 2017 organised by Globe Bullough Park Football Club won. The event attracts 124 teams aged under six to under 16 from across the country to play two hectic days of football.

Next year is the 10th anniversary, and chairman Wayne Roberts said: “It is an honest tournament and not all about winning, it is about children of all abilities being about to play football. This trophy is not for us it is for all the children.”

A lovely meal was provided by Accrington and Rossendale College, before the 17 trophies were handed out.

Winning the Pride of Hyndburn Award was Accrington Lions Club. President May Edmundson hands over the chains next month to Richard Gibson. She said the award was the highlight of her year.

She said: “For our club to get something called the Pride of Hyndburn Award is absolutely amazing. It will mean so much to our members who are always doing things for other people. It is very special.”

Rob Carder, of awards’ organiser Enterprising People, said: “Each year the awards get better and better and the entrepreneurship we discover in Hyndburn and the amazing success stories make these awards extra special and a pleasure to organise.”

Hyndburn Business awards 2018 winners and sponsors:

The Beacon Award: Emerson and Renwick Ltd; Large Business sponsored by Haworths Chartered Accountants: CMAC Group; Small Business sponsored by North Lancs Training Group: Sundown Solutions Ltd; MicroBusiness sponsored by Business and Enterprise Trust: Pure Perfection (Accrington) Ltd; Sole Trader sponsored by Liz Pollard Consulting: Amelia’s Boutique; New Business sponsored by CMAC Group: Winner Best Destinations, Highly commended Amelia’s Boutique; Food Business sponsored by WHN Solicitors: Perfect Plaice; Creative Business sponsored by Globe Enterprises: My Colourful Memories C.I.C.; B2B sponsored by lovelocalnetworking: CM Oxendale Ltd; Tourism Business sponsored by Oswaldtwistle Mills Business and Conference Centre: Haworth Art Gallery; Independent Retailer sponsored by North West Logistics Ltd: Winner Wyvern Pharmacy, Highly commended The Bridal Lounge of Accrington Ltd; Made In Hyndburn sponsored by Sundown Solutions Ltd: Direct-ED Printing Services; Customer Friendly Business sponsored by The Cardboard Box Co: Rhoden Manor Cattery; Not for Profit Award: Accrington Stanley Community Trust; Apprenticeship sponsored by AccRoss: Winner Advocacy Focus, Highly commended Moonlight Beauty Salon; Pride of Hyndburn sponsored by Acorns of Lancashire: Winner Accrington Lions Club, Highly commended Ossy Joggers; The Evonne Harwood Event of the Year sponsored by Accrington Observer: J Drinkwater Tournament 2017.