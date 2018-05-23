Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A derelict building is set to be demolished to make way for a future ‘retail development’.

An application has been lodged with Hyndburn council by Dransfield Properties Ltd to tear down Oswald House - the former Liberal Club - on Rhyddings Street in Oswaldtwistle, which has been empty since 2003.

Accrington couple's wedding cake made of PIES

The Observer reported last year how safety concerns were raised by Hyndburn Police after local children were seen to use it as a ‘playground’.

Dransfield Properties Ltd now plans to bulldoze the 19th century building and retain and conserve the lodges and boundary wall around the site.

Tributes to Oswaldtwistle mechanic Paul Burton after death at 44

Part of the ground floor facade will be retained and integrated into the future development.

Documents sent to the council said: “The scheme represents an important first step in facilitating the future regeneration of the site. It is anticipated this will comprise retail development which will bring social and economic benefits in terms of job creation, investment and the promotion of sustainable shopping patterns.

“The main body of the site has for some time been derelict and unsightly, and with time is only degrading.”

Calls for community support for Accrington walk-in centre protest march