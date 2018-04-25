Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Plans to create a controversial £2.5m sports hub at Highams Playing Fields have cleared their final hurdle.

The Fields in Trust charity (FiT), which has a legal duty to ensure the site is used for sports and recreation, has given council bosses its consent for the scheme to go ahead.

An announcement on the ‘Save Highams Playing Fields’ campaign group’s Facebook page said the decision had been greeted with ‘great sadness and dismay’.

It read: “We have been officially told by Fields in Trust by phone call and email in the last two days that they have in fact granted permission for [the council and the Accrington Stanley Community Trust] to continue with the sports hub on Highams fields.

“Unfortunately the decision was made by three trustees and no appeal process is available to us.

“As always we thank you so so much for your continued support, as without you we wouldn’t have got this far.”

However, council leader Miles Parkinson was pleased with the decision.

He said: “It’s great news to hear that Fields in Trust have concluded the same as every other organisation after all the hard work that has been put into it to make the facility.

"It’s important that facilities are improved and open to all and actually open to the most disadvantaged.” Fields in Trust confirmed they had approved the Accrington development.

Chief executive Helen Griffiths said: “Highams Playing Fields has been protected for community sport, play and recreation, under the Queen Elizabeth II Fields programme, since July 2012.

"The Fields in Trust, Land and Planning committee responded to an approach from the landowner under our published Fields Change Request procedure.

“The proposal – to develop the facilities on site and increase community use of the playing field - was accepted in line with our responsibility to ensure any changes regarding erection of buildings and structures continue to fit with the purpose of the site and benefit the recreational use of the land.

“As a Fields in Trust protected site, Highams Playing Fields will continue to be accessible for play, sport and relaxation and will be secured for the local community in perpetuity.”