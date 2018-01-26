Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Plans to build a luxury apartment block on the site of the arson-ravaged Accrington Conservative Club look set for approval.

Under the scheme, the site on Cannon Street in Accrington would be transformed into a five-storey apartment complex with a roof terrace.

The historic building was left in ruins following an arson attack in May 2016, with only the listed front facade still left standing.

Owner Iftakharul Bhatti is now aiming to create 26 one-bedroom apartments with a balcony area and internal parking for 10 cars.

One objection letter has been submitted claiming that the development would be ‘overbearing’.

Hyndburn council planning officers have recommended that the proposals should be approved saying the scheme is a ‘satisfactory way of preserving the remains of the listed building’.

A council report said: “The proposed building would be to a similar scale of the existing, although the height would be lower than the original Conservative Club.”

A decision will be made by councillors at a planning meeting at Scaitcliffe House on Tuesday, January 30.