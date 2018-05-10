Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Plans have been revealed to build 69 homes on green space in Oswaldtwistle.

The development could be constructed on land off Thwaites Road and include a mixture of detached, semi-detached and modern terraced housing.

A planning application has been submitted to Hyndburn council by applicants Persimmon Homes Lancashire and Thwaites Road Developments Ltd and would include 20 per cent affordable housing - available to people below the median household income.

Oswaldtwistle councillor and council planning committee member Judith Addison said she was ‘taken by surprise’ when the scheme was announced.

She said: “Very often when large applications come forward there is some general public knowledge about it or discussions going on and you have a bit of an inkling that something is happening.

“Persimmon Homes are a well-established, trusted and reputable developer. We have a target of houses to build each year.

“The development itself will probably be very nice and there is 20 per cent affordable housing, but I think there might be some objections from local residents.

“People usually don’t like greenfield sites being built on, especially when it’s near to houses because that’s where they walk their dogs and go for a stroll and where their children play.

“If you are adding 69 houses on then there are potentially an extra 140 cars being added to the area at peak times.

“People will be querying about the parking situation because there are already issues in that area.”

Planning documents sent to the council by the applicants said an assessment showed the ‘traffic associated with the change in the development will be negligible and will not represent a severe impact’.

They said the plans could only be approved if factors including traffic, visual amenity, noise and pollution would ‘not give rise to unacceptable, adverse impacts or loss of local amenity’.

Cycle, footpath and bridleway networks will be ‘safeguarded and extended’ and the White Ash Brook footpath will also be ‘enhanced’.

The applicants said it is an ‘aspirational and well-balanced scheme’ and will provide ‘variety and choice through a range of house types and styles for all members of the community’.

