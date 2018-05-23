Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police are appealing to find a man wanted in connection with a stabbing in Accrington.

Emergency services were called to Lyndhurst Avenue at around 8pm on Tuesday, May 22, to reports a man had been stabbed.

A 24-year-old man was found with a stab wound to his shoulder and he was taken to Blackpool Victoria Hospital for treatment.

Detectives are now appealing for the public’s help to find Peter Bolton - also known as ‘PJ’ - who is wanted in connection with the ‘serious assault’.

The 35-year-old, of Gorse Street, Blackburn, is described as white, 5ft 10in tall, of stocky build with a shaven head.

He also has links to the Accrington and Blackburn areas.

Det Con Alex Summers, of Blackburn CID, has warned the public not to approach him and instead contact police.

He said: “We want to speak to him in connection with a serious assault in Accrington.

“If you see Bolton please do not approach him. Instead contact police immediately.

“Furthermore, I would urge Bolton, if he sees this appeal, to come forward.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 or email them at forcecontrolroom@lancashire.pnn.police.uk quoting log reference 1424 of May 22.