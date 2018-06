Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police have released a picture of a man they want to speak to in connection with an attempted theft.

The incident happened at the Sports Direct store on Broadway in Accrington on Wednesday, June 13.

A Hyndburn Police spokesperson said: “Do you recognise this male?

“We believe he might be able to help us in our investigation into an attempt theft earlier today (Wednesday) at Sports Direct, Accrington.

“If you do recognise the male email 4456@lancashire.pnn.police.uk quoting ED1812881.”