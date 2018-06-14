Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Lancashire police have appealed for witnesses after a motorbike was stolen in the early hours of the morning.

The red and white bike was stolen from a shed on Avenue Parade in Accrington at around 4.30am on Wednesday, June 13.

Police say that the bike has been spotted being driven in the Rishton area.

A police spokesperson said: “If anyone sees the bike please can you contact PC 1183 Graham Hartley or PCSO 7672 James Southworth on 01254 353103 quoting crime number ED1812885.”

