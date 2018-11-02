Get weekly updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police are looking for two men after ‘numerous’ street signs were removed within the borough.

Lancashire Police have released an image showing two men who they say they would like to speak to about the thefts.

They said the pair had been seen driving a small red van with stolen licence plates.

In a post on Facebook, Lancashire Police said: “Do you recognise these two men? We would like to speak to them about the theft of numerous cast iron street signs that have been removed from within the Hyndburn area over a period of weeks.

“The pair have been observed driving around in a small red van which is displaying a stolen registration ending in 11XLD.

“If you recognise either of them, could you please contact PC 1183 Graham Hartley or PCSO 7672 James Southworth on 01254 – 353103 or Crimestoppers, 100 percent anonymously, on 0800 555 111, quoting crime reference number ED1824030.”